GC Rieber Shipping: Amendments to credit facility completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 2 September 2021, where it was announced that GC Rieber Shipping had agreed certain amendments to its Subsea & Renewables credit facility with its lenders.

The amendments have today been completed and the new terms of the credit facility have become effective.

GC Rieber Shipping is a shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping