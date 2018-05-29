GC Rieber Shipping: Appeal from PGS Geophysical (UK) Limited

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 30 April 2018, where it was announced that PGS Geophysical (UK) Limited’s (“PGS”) claim of approx. EUR 9 million against GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s subsidiary Armada Seismic Invest II AS (“Armada”) had been dismissed by the Gulating Court of Appeal in Bergen. The decision has now been appealed by the claimant, PGS. Armada maintains its view that the claim is unfounded, which was also confirmed by Bergen District Court in the first instance and Gulating Court of Appeal in Bergen in the second instance.

Armada will continue to defend itself against the claim before the Supreme Court.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping