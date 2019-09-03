GC Rieber Shipping: Claim against GC Rieber Shipping AS and GC Rieber Crewing AS dismissed

Recent News

  
03/09/2019

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 27 April 2018, where it was announced that 17 former employees of GC Rieber Crewing (GCRC), whose employments were terminated when the GC Rieber Shipping Group decided to liquidate the internal crewing company GCRC, had appealed Bergen District Court’s dismissal of their lawsuit against GCRC and GC Rieber Shipping AS (GCRS).

Gulating Court of Appeal has today ruled in favor of GCRS and GCRC, with each of the parties being liable for their own legal costs. The ruling may be appealed within one month.
Source: GC Rieber Shipping

