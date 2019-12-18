GC Rieber Shipping: Claim against GC Rieber Shipping AS and GC Rieber Crewing AS dismissed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 30 September 2019, where it was announced that a group of former employees of GC Rieber Crewing AS had appealed Gulating Court of Appeal`s decision in their lawsuit against two subsidiaries of GC Rieber Shipping ASA to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s appeal committee has today decided that the appeal will not be processed by the Supreme Court. The decision from Gulating Court of Appeal, which was in favor of GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s two subsidiaries GC Rieber Crewing AS and GC Rieber Shipping AS, is therefore final.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping