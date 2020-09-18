GC Rieber Shipping – Extension of charter contract for icebreaker Polar Pevek

GC Rieber Shipping ASA is pleased to announce a two-year extension for the icebreaker Polar Pevek. The extension follows from end of the firm period in September 2021, making the vessel firm until September 2023. Polar Pevek is a customised heavy icebreaker and commenced her original charter in 2006 on what originally was a 15-year charter. The vessel is operating off Sakhalin Island, in far east Russia.

The vessel is co-owned 50/50 with Maas Capital and operated by GC Rieber Shipping’s Russian co-owned shipmanager OOO Polarus.

“We are proud to secure multiple years of extension so far in advance completion of the contract. It’s an acknowledgement of the vessel’s unique characteristics and our operational performance. We look forward to continuing our good and close cooperation with our client together with our partners”, Christoffer Knudsen, CCO, commented.

“We recently announced a shift in the company’s strategy with an increased focus on project developments of sustainable maritime projects. The extension is a recognition of that one of our core legacy projects creates value to our client more than 17 years after its beginning. It’s a true testament to our significant development potential”, Einar Ytredal, CEO, commented.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping