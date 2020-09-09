GC Rieber Shipping: Fleet Management Agreement between GC Rieber Shipping and OSM Maritime Group

We are pleased to announce that GC Rieber Shipping and OSM Maritime Group (OSM) today have entered into an agreement for fleet management services. The agreement includes a transfer of business from GC Rieber Shipping to OSM of all technical, crewing and support functions in Bergen. OSM will establish a new ship management company within the offshore segment in Bergen, who will be owned 100% by OSM and be located together with OSM Bergen.

GC Rieber Shipping currently has 6 vessels under management in Bergen, including vessels under third party management. OSM currently has 190 vessels under full technical management and another 400 vessels under crewing management.

The partnership will benefit GC Rieber Shipping, OSM and parties under ship management with GC Rieber Shipping, as the new company will bring together the valuable technical and crewing organization from GC Rieber Shipping with OSM’s global reach and expertise. The partnership will ensure full and seamless continuity of management for GC Rieber Shipping and clients both ashore and onboard the vessels, with the same shore staff, officers and crew. The start date for the partnership is 5th October 2020.

GC Rieber Shipping will become a pure shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects. GC Rieber Shipping’s in-house project management department holds extensive expertise within naval architecture engineering and newbuilding project management and has a longstanding history of turning complex projects into high-end vessel assets. Building on the Company`s strong heritage of managing complex customer requirements and technologies, GC Rieber Shipping is uniquely positioned to develop tailor-made and innovative solutions for customers world-wide.

“GC Rieber Shipping has a long-lasting history of delivering first class ship management services to its customers. OSM is a highly reputable ship management company and GC Rieber Shipping is proud of playing a key role in OSM building up their offshore presence in Bergen and thereby strengthen the maritime cluster. With the know-how from GC Rieber Shipping, OSM will be in the best position to manage offshore vessels at the highest level of quality”, Einar Ytredal, CEO, commented. “GC Rieber Shipping is committed to create value for its customers and shareholders through its proven project and shipowner experience. We look forward to further strengthen this focus following the transfer of ship operations to OSM.”

Geir Sekkesæter, Managing Director, OSM Norway stated: “We are proud that GC Rieber Shipping has chosen OSM as their service provider and look forward to welcoming our new team members on board and onshore. The team will join our newly established office in Bergen and strengthen our presences in one of the world`s strongest maritime clusters. Our initial ambition is that both employees and our customers should experience business as usual. Over time, however, we aim to provide even better services through close interaction between our customers and our knowledgeable and experienced staff and crew, because as we say in OSM, it’s all about people”.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping