GC Rieber Shipping – Fourth quarter results 2019

GC Rieber Shipping ASA had a fleet utilisation of 84% in the fourth quarter of 2019, yielding a fleet utilisation of 89% for the full year 2019. The subsea & renewables and ice/support vessels have contract coverage of 79% for 2020.

GC Rieber Shipping had operating income of NOK 43.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with NOK 70.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. EBITDA was NOK 42.3 million, compared with NOK 273.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-on-year decrease in EBITDA was mainly due to the non-cash gain of NOK 310 million booked in 2018 as a result of Shearwater’s acquisition of WesternGeco’s marine seismic business.

Net profit for GC Rieber Shipping was NOK 7.6 million in the quarter, compared with a net profit of NOK 269.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Preliminary net profit for the full year 2019 was NOK 14.4 million.

“In the current market for offshore subsea and renewables, GC Rieber Shipping’s high utilisation in 2019 demonstrates our ability to deliver high quality services to our customers.”, said Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping. “Going forward, fleet utilization and customer satisfaction remains our key priorities for our core business. Furthermore, it is encouraging to see Shearwater strengthening its position in an improving seismic market.”

Source: GC Rieber Shipping