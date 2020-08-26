GC Rieber Shipping: Sale of vessel

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 20 August 2020 related to the sale of the IMR vessel Polar King.

The vessel has today been delivered to the new owner.

GC Rieber Shipping’s business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic.

The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels. GC Rieber Shipping currently operates 9 and has direct and indirect ownership in 29 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic segments.

The company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional 50% ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The Company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping