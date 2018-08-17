GC Rieber Shipping: Second quarter results 2018

GC Rieber Shipping ASA delivered high operational efficiency through the second quarter, despite challenging market conditions. New charter contracts were secured, leaving the subsea and ice/support vessels with a contract coverage of 92 percent for the remainder of 2018 and Shearwater fully booked through the third quarter of 2018.

GC Rieber Shipping had operating income of NOK 60.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with NOK 92.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The operating profit for the second quarter was NOK 7.6 million, compared to an operating loss of NOK 4.7 million in the same period of 2017. Total fleet utilization for the reporting period was 92 percent.

“We are pleased to report high utilization with all vessels on charter for most of the second quarter. Despite positive developments in GC Rieber Shipping’s main segments, market rates remain under pressure. We expect these conditions to persist for the rest of the year”, says GC Rieber Shipping CEO, Christian W. Berg.

A presentation via webcast of the company’s results will be held on GC Rieber Shipping’s website, www.gcrieber-shipping.com, 17 August at 8.30 a.m. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the webcast is finished.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping