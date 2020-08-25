GC Rieber Shipping – Second quarter results 2020

GC Rieber Shipping ASA had a fleet utilisation of 99% in the second quarter of 2020. The Subsea & Renewables and Ice/Support vessels have contract coverage of 86% for the remainder of 2020.

Operating income was NOK 78.5 million, compared with NOK 91.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. EBITDA was NOK 37.6 million, compared with an EBITDA of NOK 41.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. GC Rieber Shipping had a net loss of NOK 121.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, including an impairment of the Subsea & Renewables fleet of NOK 128.7 million. Net profit in the second quarter of 2019 was NOK 93.9 million including sale of the research vessel Ernest Shackleton.

“GC Rieber Shipping delivered well on operational performance in the second quarter of 2020, despite COVID-19 restrictions. However, significant impairments of vessel values reduced the company’s profit”, Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping commented. “The market is expected to be challenging throughout the winter season and the priority of GC Rieber Shipping is to secure utilization for its vessels.”

