GC Rieber Shipping: Second quarter results 2022

Operating income from continuing operations was NOK 2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to NOK 1.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021. EBITDA from continuing operations were NOK 35.6 million, including a reversed impairment og NOK 35.1 million related to GC Rieber Shipping’s business in Russia. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 were negative NOK 33.9 million for comparison. Net profit from continuing operations was NOK 66.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, including currency gains of NOK 30.6 million. Net loss from continuing operations was NOK 34.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Following the sale of Polar Onyx in February 2022, the Subsea & Renewables segment is presented as discontinued operations in the financial reporting. Including profit from discontinuing operations, GC Rieber Shipping had a net profit of NOK 66.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and net loss of NOK 52.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GC Rieber Shipping is currently debt free and had a cash holding of NOK 620.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping