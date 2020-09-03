GC Rieber Shipping – Shearwater announces new 3D seismic acquisition agreement with ION

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) today announced a new 3D seismic acquisition award for ION Geophysical’s UK Mid North Sea High (“MNSH”) program. The Amazon Warrior will spend approximately one and a half months acquiring the initial phase of the MNSH 3D survey in Q3 2020 under an agreement that provides Shearwater a commercial interest and revenue sharing mechanism.

This survey is part of a larger program proposed by ION to be acquired 2020-2021. The agreement also establishes a framework for the use of Shearwater’s vessels for ION 3D multiclient projects with conditional links to potential upcoming projects.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping