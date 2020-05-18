GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater Awarded Fourth Forties Field 4D Survey by Apache

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award by Apache of a 4D seismic survey with 3D extension over the Forties Field in the UK North Sea.

The one-and-a-half-month project will be conducted by the Amazon Warrior starting in Q2 2020. In January, Shearwater announced multiple 4D surveys to be performed in the 2020 North Sea season.

GC Rieber Shipping’s business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic.

The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels. GC Rieber Shipping currently operates 13 and has direct and indirect ownership in 29 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic segments.

The company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional 50% ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The Company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping