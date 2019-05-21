GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater Awarded Woodside High-Density Multi-Azimuth Seismic Acquisition Project offshore Senegal

Recent News

  
GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 20% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of a high-density multi-azimuth 3D seismic acquisition contract over the SNE field offshore Senegal by Woodside Energy (Senegal) B.V in its capacity as Operator of the SNE Field Development Joint Venture.

The contract covers the Sangomar, Sangomar Deep and Rufisque Offshore blocks, which include the SNE discovery.

Image: TommyChia-SG/ GC Rieber AS

The work, designed as high density and multi-azimuth survey, will be acquired by the Polar Marquis using 14 streamers, and FlexiSource triple source. Starting in early Q3 2019, the survey will take approximately 90 days to complete.

“We are pleased to see the award by Woodside of this complex multi-azimuth triple source contract over these significant Senegal discoveries” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “The award reflects our capabilities as a full-service geophysical service provider and the Polar Marquis’ excellent record operating offshore Africa.”
Source: GC Rieber Shipping

