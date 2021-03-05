Recent News

  

GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Australia

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 17% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) today announced the award of a 3D multisensor marine seismic survey, in the Otway Basin, offshore Australia.

The approximately two-month survey is expected to commence in Q3 2021 covering an estimated 2,700 sqkm, employing the Geo Coral using a multisensor streamer system with a variable streamer spacing configuration.
Source: GC Rieber Shipping

