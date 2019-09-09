GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded acquisition and processing contract in Turkey

Recent News

  
GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 20% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices is pleased to announce the award of a seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO). It is the second project to be executed for TPAO in 2019.

The survey covers an area of 6,200 sq. km and includes fast-track processing, followed by full time and depth processing. The 4-month project starts in Q3 2019 and will be conducted by the Polar Empress immediately after its completion of a full North Sea summer season.
Source: GC Rieber Shipping

