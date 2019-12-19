GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded hybrid node-streamer seismic survey in Malaysia

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 20% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices is pleased to announce the award of hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited. The survey is scheduled for Q1 2020 and is expected to take 2 months to complete.

The project covers approximately 1,000 sq. km of ocean bottom and towed streamer seismic on Repsol’s operated block offshore Peninsular Malaysia. The Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) SW Vespucci will acquire the seismic using Flexisource triple source in combination with Qmarine towed streamer and ocean bottom nodes.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping