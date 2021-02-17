GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded landmark Petrobras 3D OBN survey

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 17% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) today announced the award of a substantial contract for deepwater Ocean Bottom Node seismic acquisition for the Tupi and Iracema projects in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

This will be the largest OBN seismic survey in Brazil, at the Tupi field, considered Brazil’s first super-giant oil field and is a base survey for potential future 4D surveys.

The Tupi and Iracema surveys will start in Q3 2021 and are expected to last approximately nine months. They cover a total of 2,882 sqkm, utilising deepwater ocean bottom nodes deployed by ROV and Shearwater’s industry-leading 3×3 nine-string triple source. Shearwater will use the SW Diamond and one additional vessel to execute the contract.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping