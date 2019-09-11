GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded large South America survey

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 20% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices is pleased to announce the award of a large survey to be acquired in South America starting in Q4 2019.

The 6-month project covers approximately 8,500 sq. km and will be acquired by the Amazon Warrior using 14-streamers and Flexisource triple source. The Amazon Warrior is equipped with a Qmarine streamer system and has been working offshore Brazil since March 2019 and is designed to execute safe, high productivity seismic data acquisition in harsh environments.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping