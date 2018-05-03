GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded North Sea survey for Premier Oil

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 50% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices (“Shearwater”) has been awarded a UK North Sea high-resolution 3D project on the Tolmount Field for Premier Oil. The survey is scheduled to start late Q2 2018 and will be executed by the Polar Duchess.

Premier Oil is a leading independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Tolmount Field, located off the coast of Yorkshire, is one of the largest recent discoveries made in the Southern Gas Basin. The survey is expected to take about one month and will provide high-resolution imaging of approximately 400 sqkm of the Tolmount Field.

“This marks the return to the North Sea following last year’s active season. I’m especially pleased to see the Polar Duchess working for Premier Oil, conducting Shearwater’s first high-resolution appraisal project in the UK North Sea”, said Irene Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Shearwater has recently won several contracts for different oil companies in West Africa and with TGS on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, building a strong backlog for its fleet through the fall of 2018.

Shearwater GeoServices is a marine geophysical services company jointly owned by GC Rieber Shipping ASA and RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS. The company has a fleet of four modern seismic vessels, a broad offering of high quality geophysical services including advanced software, processing and acquisition techniques, and two owners with complementary skills and collectively a long experience in the industry.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping