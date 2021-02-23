GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded Norwegian Sea OBS 4D survey by Aker BP

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 17% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of an ocean bottom seismic (OBS) 4D survey by Aker BP at the Ivar Aasen field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The survey will commence in Q2 2021 and will employ Shearwater’s multi-purpose vessels the SW Cook and SW Tasman, using proprietary technology. The project duration is approximately 1 month.

GC Rieber Shipping is a shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping