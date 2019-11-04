GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded South Africa seismic project by Total

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 20% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has been given a conditional letter of award for a 2D seismic acquisition and fast-track processing project by Total E&P South Africa B.V.

The survey at block 11B-12B will be Shearwater’s first project offshore South Africa. It has a base duration of 2 months starting in Q4 2019 and covers an initial program of 3,650 linear km. It will be acquired by the Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) SW Cook. The project includes fast-track processing facilitated by the vessel’s high-capacity onboard computer facility and experienced processing teams linked by satellite to client and project teams.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping