GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices commences second phase of Mid North Sea High 3D Survey for ION Geophysical

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 17% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) has commenced the second and significantly larger phase of ION Geophysical’s (ION) 11,000 sqkm UK Mid North Sea High 3D seismic survey program using the Oceanic Vega.

The Mid North Sea High’s proximity to shore and existing energy infrastructure supports lower development costs, making it an attractive development region for companies both within the oil and gas and the low carbon energy sectors. The acquisition of this large data set, prioritizing acquisition before wind farm installation, and covering areas with potential for carbon storage, represents a unique opportunity for Shearwater and ION to support future energy transition activities.

The five-month second phase builds on the initial survey last year. Upon completion in mid-October, the survey area included in the program will have increased six-fold.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping