GC Rieber Shipping – Shearwater GeoServices receives CGG Norway Award

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is pleased to announce it has received an award by CGG for a 3D survey in Norway.

The Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multiclient survey, which has commenced, will take approximately one month to complete and is being conducted by the SW Amundsen.

GC Rieber Shipping’s business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic.

The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels. GC Rieber Shipping currently operates 9 and has direct and indirect ownership in 29 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic segments.

The company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional 50% ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The Company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping