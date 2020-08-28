GC Rieber Shipping – Shearwater receives Mauritania 3D exploration award from Total

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce it has received an award for a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project by Total E&P Mauritania.

The exploration survey covers 6,000 sq. km in the C15 and C31 Blocks using an ultra-wide tow Flexisource configuration, the largest triple source spread to date, together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software. The two-and-a-half-month survey is scheduled to commence in Q3 2020, adding to other recent activity in North West Africa for Shearwater, and will be carried out by the SW Empress (formerly “Polar Empress”).

GC Rieber Shipping’s business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic.

The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels. GC Rieber Shipping currently operates 9 and has direct and indirect ownership in 29 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic segments.

The company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional 50% ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The Company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping