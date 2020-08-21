GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater receives SK Innovation 3D award offshore Vietnam

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce it has received an award for a towed streamer 3D acquisition by SK Innovation Co. Ltd, the operator of Vietnam Block 16-2.

The survey covers 900 sq. km in Block 16-2 of the Cuu Long Basin. Shearwater has deployed the vessel SW Duchess for the survey.

GC Rieber Shipping’s business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic.

The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels. GC Rieber Shipping currently operates 9 and has direct and indirect ownership in 29 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the Subsea & Renewables, Ice/Support and Marine Seismic segments.

The company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional 50% ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The Company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping