GC Rieber Shipping: Short-term charter for Polar Queen

GC Rieber Shipping ASA is pleased to announce a new short-term contract, for three weeks with further options to extend, for the walk-to-work vessel Polar Queen for a Tier 1 client in Europe for work in an offshore wind park. Polar Queen is currently mobilising for the project and will commence the charter tomorrow.

The charter is in direct continuation of the vessel’s previous five-month charter, also in the walk-to-work market. The back to back charter arrangement shows the vessel’s attractiveness in the market and ability to secure new charters and clients.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping