GC Rieber Shipping: Termination of Projects in Asia Pacific for Shearwater GeoServices

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has received project termination notices for two contracts in Asia Pacific.

The first includes a short project for Woodside in Australia which was part of the award announced on 18 November 2019. The second covers a survey for Reliance in India announced on 28 January 2020.

The projects are terminated as per client’s rights within the respective contracts.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping: