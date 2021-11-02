GC Rieber Shipping: Third quarter results 2021

GC Rieber Shipping reported an operating income of NOK 29.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with NOK 83.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020. EBITDA was NOK 196.3 million, compared with an EBITDA of NOK 3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in EBITDA is mainly due to the sale of Shearwater shares in July 2021.

GC Rieber Shipping had a net profit of NOK 180.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, while net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was NOK 27.5 million.

The sale of Shearwater shares in July 2021 strengthened GC Rieber Shipping`s cash position, and the company paid an additional dividend in October 2021 of NOK 106 million in total.

With the latest amendments to the company’s credit facility, material changes introduced in 2018 have been restored and investment and dividend restrictions have been removed.

“We are pleased to see solid operational performance by our vessels in the third quarter with utilisation of 100%, although lower activity is expected in the Subsea & Renewables markets as we enter the winter season”, said Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping. “The company’s cash holding increased significantly in the quarter. Accompanied with the removal of dividend and investment restrictions, GC Rieber Shipping has strengthened its position and is seeking new investment opportunities.”

Source: GC Rieber Shipping