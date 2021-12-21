GCC economic growth set to hit pre-pandemic levels

Economic growth in the GCC is forecast to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in Q1-2022 as business optimism continues to rise, with GDP growth accelerating from 2.7 per cent this year, to 5pc in 2022, according to the latest Economic Insight report, commissioned by ICAEW and compiled by Oxford Economics.

According to the report, while the emergence of the Omicron variant presents risks to the global economic outlook, the Middle East has comparatively high vaccination coverage, especially across the Gulf, which is expected to limit the need for further tight control measures.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) forecasts Middle East GDP growth to accelerate to 4.4pc in 2022, after an estimated expansion of 3pc this year, provided the Omicron variant does not prove too disruptive.

It says the Middle East economy has recovered from pandemic-related losses, aided by higher oil output and the lifting of Covid-19 related restrictions in some countries.

The oil sector, which is already benefiting from higher production quotas, will remain a key economic growth driver beyond 2022 as producers expand capacity.

The price of Brent oil has eased below $80per barrel (pb) as high Covid-19 numbers in Europe and new restrictions raised concerns around demand levels.

According to the report, Brent will average around $72.5pb in 2022.

Recent data shows Saudi Arabia’s budget swung back to surplus in Q3 this year after more than two years in the red.

In the UAE, data already showed a surplus in the first half of the year (H1), while elsewhere in the region deficits are shrinking.

As a result, ICAEW forecasts an overall GCC budget surplus next year for the first time since 2014.

For the non-oil sector, low infection rates and less disruptive Covid-19 measures have allowed mobility levels and domestic activity to return close to normal, helping fuel the economic recovery, with equity prices rising strongly.

ICAEW forecasts for the GCC show non-oil growth of 3.3pc in 2022, following an initial estimated expansion of 3.8pc this year.

The institute’s regional director for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia Michael Armstrong said: “Although high vaccination uptake has helped regional countries avoid a Delta wave, the emergence of the Omicron variant presents new economic risks.

While Middle East economies have undertaken substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure, to mitigate risks, data must be collected quickly to understand the scope of the threat – and governments must implement a dynamic response as new information comes in.”

GCC inflation will average around 2.5pc next year, just above the estimated average of 2.4pc this year, before falling back below 2pc in 2023.

As a result, regional central banks can afford to remain patient, keeping interest at current levels until the US Federal Reserve begins to increase in Q3-2022, with low financing costs supporting recovery momentum.

ICAEW economic adviser and chief economist and managing director for Oxford Economics Middle East Scott Livermore said: “The Middle East’s economic recovery will continue to follow a mixed pattern given divergent growth strategies and policies across the region.

However, the UAE’s proactive approach to attracting global investment and talent, along with greater budget headroom, means it will outperform regional peers.

Countries with strict workforce nationalisation policies, such as Kuwait and Oman, face the prospect of a longer, more protracted recovery.”

