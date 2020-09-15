GE Shipping contracts to buy a Japanese built Secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) signed a contract to buy a secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier of about 77,922 cbm. The 2002 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the Company’s fleet in Q3 FY21.

The Company’s current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.37 years aggregating 3.70 mn dwt. The company has already contracted to sell its 1996 built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vidhi which will be delivered to buyers in Q3 FY21.

Shares of GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO.LTD. was last trading in BSE at Rs.262.15 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 260.45. The total number of shares traded during the day was 12003 in over 781 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 269 and intraday low of 253. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 3174908.

Source: Equity Bulls