GEA at SMM: GEA screw compressors of the LT series for high efficiency and long product lifetime

GEA showcased its LT series of screw compressors at SMM, the leading international trade fair for the maritime industry. GEA’s marine screw compressors are suitable for the open seas and offer the highest efficiency with a long product lifetime. The GEA Grasso LT series is available in 16 sizes and covers a flow volume of805 to 11,467 m3/h (at 2,940 rpm). The GEA-specific 5/6 rotor profile, its capacity and vi-control ensures energy-efficient operation. The compressor capacity is infinitely variable in the range from 10 to 100 percent and the internal volume ratio (Vi) adjustable to ensure the optimum compression ratio. All of this leads to a highly efficient operation of the compressor under all operating and load conditions.

The compressor has an extremely long product life and low noise and vibration levels due to its combined sleeve and anti-friction and wear-free rotor bearings. Easy access to the axial bearings from the non-drive end and the field-replaceable mechanical shaft seal ensures easy servicing of the compressors on board. All components are designed for long product life, high availability and easy maintenance.

GEA screw compressors can be supplied according to API 619 or ISO 10440 and further standards.

Highlights & Technical Features

Extremely long product lifetime

High efficiency under full and partial load; minimal noise and vibration levels under all operating conditions

Designed for natural refrigerants like R717 (NH3), R744 (CO2) or hydrocarbon and all other common refrigerants

Available according to API 619 or ISO 10440 and further standards upon request

Design pressure: 28 bar, 52 bar

