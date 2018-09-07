GEA at SMM: Smart Connectivity – The OPC UA – MTP (Module Type Package) from GEA now also for the marine industry

With the new separator generation, the intelligent shipping of tomorrow is already available today. The demand for transparent machine and operating data is also increasing in the maritime industry in line with the requirements of modern digitization. The various modules connected to the control room must simply transmit the relevant machine and process data in order to be quickly visualised, analyzed and, if necessary, adapted. To meet these challenges, GEA now also offers the MTP (Module Type Package) for the marine industry. With GEA IO touch panel control and a connection to a SCADA system (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), the new GEA marine separator follows a “plug and produce” approach using state-of-the-art technology. Smart Connectivity enables simplified project planning, simulation during test runs, fast integration into the control system and smooth commissioning.

The GEA IO control system allows the current status to be called up on the tablet or smartphone or the most important commands to be issued. This is just as helpful for operators as it is for the service technicians on board. The control system is deliberately designed according to the motto “keep it simple”. It does not show what control and centrifuge can do, but what the user needs for his specific task. The user interface is therefore self-explanatory and intuitive to use.

Source: GEA