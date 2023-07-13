GEA bundles and modernizes spare parts supply in new logistics center

A new logistics center is currently being built in Sehnde near Hanover, Germany, for the supply of spare parts for all plants and components of GEA’s Separation & Flow Technologies Division (SFT). Together with the new partner Kuehne+Nagel, the focus is on state-of-the-art automated storage systems, maximum flexibility and sustainability. The logistics center is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024. The spare parts portfolio will be gradually relocated from other European sites to Sehnde over the coming year.

With the new logistics center, GEA is bundling all spare parts logistics for the SFT division. The new building with a total area of approx. 22,000 m2 is a multi-user warehouse in which GEA can expand if required. Environmentally friendly operation is ensured, among other things, by a large-scale photovoltaic system and a future-proof heat pump system. State-of-the-art IT systems and robot-assisted warehouse automation enable orders to be processed quickly and precisely.

Higher customer satisfaction and strengthening of competitive position

“With the new logistics center, we will be able to supply our customers with spare parts highly efficiently in the future. Integration, automation, scalability and new digital services lay the foundation for future growth and innovation,” explains Dr. Andreas Seeringer, Chief Service Officer of GEA Division SFT. “We are pleased to have found a suitable partner in Kuehne+Nagel, who will realize this project with us according to the latest standards in warehouse technology and sustainability.”

Like GEA, Kuehne+Nagel is also striving for ambitious climate targets. “With the new logistics center, we are living up to our joint commitment to reduce CO2 emissions. As a pioneer in the logistics industry, it is particularly important for us to make our contribution on the way to a carbon-free future,” explains Axel Krichel, member of the Kuehne+Nagel management team in Germany and responsible for the contract logistics business unit.

Therefore, the logistics center is mainly supplied with green electricity, part of which comes from the company’s own photovoltaic system. The surplus is available via charging columns for e-cars. Heat for the respective office, recreation and social rooms is generated via an air-to-water heat pump. In addition, the greening of the facade and roof is planned.

Further synergy effects

The centralization also results in the synergy effect that the individual customer orders are processed in a consolidated manner via the plant. This is because an industrial production plant often operates not only a single machine, but also other components from GEA. This bundling reduces transport costs as well as delivery routes, thus saving further tons of CO2.

Source: GEA