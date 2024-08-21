Gearbulk expands its newbuilding program and orders two additional Pulpmax vessels

Gearbulk has signed contracts for delivery of two additional ammonia/methanol conversion ready 82,300 dwt Open Hatch newbuildings.

These units will be sister vessels to Pulpmax no. 1-4 ordered earlier this year, and will be built in the same shipyard, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in Guangzhou, China. The vessels will be delivered to Gearbulk in October 2028 and January 2029.

The technical specifications and capacity, including enhanced cargo crane capacity of 2×75 metric tons and 2x 120 and tween decks, will be the same as no. 1-4.

“This order marks yet another milestone in Gearbulk’s drive to renew its fleet with efficient, high-capacity vessels servicing G2 Ocean customers,” says Kristian Jebsen.

Pulpmax Specs:

8 holds / hatches

4 electro-hydraulic jib cranes with safe working load (SWL) lifting capacity of 2x 75 metric tonnes and 2x 120 metric tonnes

Dedicated deck space on either side of the accommodation for the future installation of fuel tanks for alternative fuels

LOA of 225 meters and beam of 36 meters

Source: Gearbulk