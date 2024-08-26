Gebrüder Weiss teams up with China’s Shanghai Maritime University

By sharing knowledge and offering internships, the logistics company is supporting students interested in forging a career in logistics.

Shanghai / Lauterach, August 26, 2024. The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss announces a five-year partnership with the prestigious Shanghai Maritime University (SMU). The company is giving students opportunities to gain practical insights into the logistics industry and also helping them get their careers off the ground.

Gebrüder Weiss is committed to promoting up-and-coming talent in China’s higher education system and this joint program focuses on enabling knowledge transfer and career development. Through summer internships, students from the University’s College of Transport and Communications have the chance to gain first-hand experience in supply chain management.

“This means students can build up valuable practical experience and get to know all the different areas involved in logistics even while they’re studying,” explains Yongquan Chen, General Manager China at Gebrüder Weiss.

The company also incorporates its own industry expertise into the program. Through guest lectures and courses, for example, Yongquan Chen passes on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of supply chain managers.

“We teach the students about trends and developments in the logistics industry. At the same time, we help them make a start in their career journey, possibly even at Gebrüder Weiss,” says Chen. “This gives them a better understanding of the career prospects and challenges in the fast-paced world of logistics.”

Two SMU students have already started their internship at Gebrüder Weiss. They are discovering the full range of services that the company offers in China, from managing air, sea, and land transport to imports and exports, e-commerce, warehouse logistics, and supply chain management – everything that goes into organizing supply chains from start to finish. With 19 locations across China, Gebrüder Weiss operates as a partner for international industrial and commercial enterprises in the country’s key economic hubs.

Source: Gebrüder Weiss