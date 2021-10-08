GEF India is the largest importer of crude Sunflower Oil in India

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited (GEF India) the makers of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil bagged the Platinum Award in the category ‘Highest Importer of crude Sunflower Oil in India’ at Globoil award 2021. The Globoil Awards are the most credible recognition for excellence in the various spheres of activities in the edible oil industry. This recognizes GEF India as the largest importer of crude Sunflower Oil in India for 2020-21. This crude oil is processed at 3 refineries of GEF India as per specified standards and distributed across the markets.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils said, “We are happy to receive the Globoil award for being the largest importer of crude Sunflower oil in India. We thank the customers, distributors and retailers for their valuable support and patronage.Through the ‘Freedom’ brand, we strive to provide quality products at an affordable price to consumers.”

With growing health consciousness, a transition can be witnessed in favor of oils which are positioned as healthy. Soft oil varieties such as sunflower, mustard, groundnut and rice bran are perceived to be healthier than palm oils and its fractions. Sunflower oil consists of a mix of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids and has a high smoking point. It is therefore considered suitable for Indian cuisines as it can hold onto its nutritional content at higher temperatures. Freedom Sunflower Oil is fortified with Vitamins A & D. It is also rich in naturally occurring Vitamin E. It is a preferred choice for daily consumption by health-conscious customers.

GEF India is the market leaders in the sunflower oil category with ‘Freedom’ brand, in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, and hold the third largest market share in the state of Karnataka. (Source: Nielsen). Despite being a regional player, the company is amongst the top two companies by market share in the branded sunflower oil category on a pan-India basis as of Fiscal 2021. (Source: Nielsen)

In 2018, The Globoil India ‘Emerging Brand’ award was given to ‘Freedom’ brand.

Source: GEF India