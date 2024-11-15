Gemini shipping cooperation on track, bookings soon, Hapag-Lloyd CEO says

Container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE and sector peer Maersk MAERSKb.CO expect to open bookings in two weeks for their new Gemini cooperation starting in Feb. 2025, Hapag chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in a call with analysts on Thursday.

“We will take bookings in early December and have 10 weeks to go for start of operations,” he said on a presentation for nine-months earnings. “We are confident that we are off to a good start.”

The tie-up, which both say would bring more efficient and flexible services, is expected to grow if successful.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers)