Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Acquire Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessel

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 2016-built 64,000 dwt Ultramax vessel constructed at Zhejiang Yangfan shipyard in China. The vessel, to be renamed Genco Enterprise, is expected to be delivered to Genco between May and July 2021.

This purchase marks the fourth high specification, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel that Genco has agreed to acquire since December 2020, further expanding our core Ultramax presence. Genco intends to fund the acquisition from cash on the balance sheet on a low leverage basis in line with our new comprehensive value strategy.

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This latest Ultramax acquisition further grows our presence within the key Ultramax sector that we believe will seamlessly integrate with our strong in-house commercial operating platform. This represents an opportunistic purchase given the current freight rate environment together with our positive long-term outlook for the drybulk market. Importantly, this acquisition aligns with our new corporate strategy which allows for further debt reduction while enabling growth in a parallel path.”

Source: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited