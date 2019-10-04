General cargo at Ruwais Port sees 30% rise

While Hamad Port has become Qatar’s gateway to world trade, Ruwais Port is also playing a vital role in stimulating country’s economy.

The port has cemented its position as the alternate gateway for country’s maritime trade. The port has become one of the most important ports to meet the increasing needs of the domestic market of foodstuff, meat and fresh and chilled products.

General cargo at the port has registered a 30 percent increase in 2018 from the previous year, crossing 100,000 metric tonnes for the year, according to the annual report of Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani).

“The port saw more than 100 percent increase in the throughput of livestock and Reefer container volumes,” said the report. With a handling of around 240 vessels per month and average berth utilisation of more than 73 percent, Ruwais port has remained an extremely busy port.

“The role played by Ruwais Port to relieve supply chain bottlenecks during the initial days of blockade was further cemented with consistent volume growth, especially for the handling of livestock, foodstuff and other general cargo,” said the report. “The general cargo and container cargo volumes nearly doubled during the year under review,” added the report.

Ruwais Port, the second commercial port, is located at the northern tip of Qatar. The port plays the role of an additional access facility to promote the regional commercial shipments and to revive and invigorate the economy of the northern part of Qatar.

It is playing an important role in meeting the requirements of different projects being implemented in Al Shamal.

The port is already going through the process of expansion. The second phase of expansion of Ruwais Port, which was launched last year in December, includes 156,000 sqm of storage space and is a new addition to the port that will triple its capacity. The second phase of expansion of the port would greatly help in the flow of goods from the ships directly to the storage area. It will also help in facilitating the process loading and storing the goods into an integrated storage area, in addition to establishing a sophisticated customs platform that helps increase the volume of goods and handling.

Besides the usual handling of general cargoes, the port is now handling the increased demand of foodstuff and other commodities.

