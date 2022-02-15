Generational change of the Board of Directors in A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S

Current Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe and Vice Chairman Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla don’t stand for re-election to A.P. Moller – Maersk’s Board of Directors at the company’s annual general meeting. Jim Hagemann Snabe will continue as an advisor to the new Chair of the Board and the Board of Directors.

Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla has served on A.P. Moller – Maersk’s Board of Directors since 1991 and been Vice Chairman since 2003. Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of A.P. Moller Holding, which initiated the transformation in 2016.

‘’The transformation of A.P. Moller – Maersk into an integrated container logistics company is well underway as a result of the efforts of the Board of Directors, the management led by Søren Skou and the many dedicated employees. After three decades on the Board, it is time for me to pass on the responsibility to Robert, who with his 7 years on the Board of Directors has been a driving force in the development of A.P. Moller – Maersk. I would like to thank Jim for his vital role in the transformation, which he has executed with persistence and loyalty to the company’s history, name and long-term interests. Jim is handing over a strong company and a solid foundation for further development, and I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from Jim’s knowledge and insight.‘’

Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla

‘’It has been a privilege to be part of the reinvention of this unique company. The focus on the core business and the development of new capabilities within logistics, digitalization and sustainability has been key to transforming the company. Robert has been involved all the way and during his time on the board has played a central role in the restructuring and transformation. The timing of a generational change is therefore well chosen. I know that Robert with dedication will build on the momentum that is now established and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued development in the role of advisor to Robert and the rest of the board.‘’

Jim Hagemann Snabe

‘’I am very humbled to accept the nomination as Chair of the company. We initiated the restructuring and renewal of A.P. Moller – Maersk in 2016 and have come a long way on many fronts. I am grateful for Ane and Jim’s contributions to the company and their personal support also in the future. I look forward to continuing A.P. Moller – Maersk’s transformation in close cooperation with Marc Engel, the Board and management.‘’

Robert Mærsk Uggla

Marc Engel has served on A.P. Moller – Maersk’s Board of Directors since 2019 and sits on the Board’s Transformation & Innovation Committee. Marc Engel is outgoing Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever and has extensive executive experience of global operations and supply chains, logistics, procurement and sustainability.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on 15. March 2022.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk