GenPro sets sights on sustainability at recent Blue Day seminar

On September 17, GP General Procurement Company Limited (GenPro) held its first annual Blue Day Sustainability Seminar focusing on its Sustainability Roadmap, including a review of trends and the company’s own forward looking strategy.

The seminar was intended to maintain an open discussion among stakeholders and raise awareness of sustainability related issues. It was also an opportunity for GenPro to emphasize the actions it has taken to add socially and environmentally responsible value to the marine and trading ecosystem in which it operates.

The Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping made the opening with a video message praising the efforts and initiatives of GenPro and provided updates on the Cyprus Shipping initiatives taken or scheduled to be implemented.

During the event, GenPro Sustainability and Compliance Senior Manager Spiros Tsigaridas shared GenPro’s sustainability strategy, targets and efforts.

As the day’s opening speaker he said: “Our responsibility toward our members, our partnered suppliers and service providers and the wider communities we all operate within leaves no room for any deviation from our Sustainability Values of Transparency, Consistency, Innovation and Service Excellence.”

This is signified by GenPro’s support of the blue economy and its commitment to cleaner and healthier oceans, while at the same time underlining its strategic role and position in the maritime and trading ecosystem.

It is also reflected by the companies and organizations with whom GenPro chooses to partner. Irene Loucaides, Managing Director at Grow Sustainability Consulting, and Let’s Make Cyprus Green Co-Founder and Chairman Eleni Kazelas shared their experiences and insights on sustainability and provided guidance on how everyone can pursue and achieve a more sustainable future.

Loucaides declared: “We at Grow Sustainability Consulting are very excited and honored to begin our collaboration with GenPro, who are truly committed in creating positive social and environmental impact throughout their operations.”

With an eye on the future, Kazelas, added: “It’s very admirable to see GenPro taking initiative by putting sustainability as a priority within their business and actively supporting all our hard efforts to help work towards a cleaner, ‘greener’ island. We look forward to more cooperative initiatives in the future!”

Managing Director of GenPro, Mr. George Vassiliades, commented: “Our Blue Day on Sustainability is a really telling answer to our sustainability commitments.”

When discussing GenPro’s approach, Vassiliades chose to focus on the people who are at the heart of the company’s sustainability efforts.

“At GenPro, our key to success has always been the TEAM. With a TEAM of professionals possessing extensive experience and expertise in what we do best and with a vision coupled with a big heart that beats for sustainability, I am very confident that our sustainability journey will be not only a success but a rewarding process for all stakeholders,” he said.

Another highlight of the event was a tribute to Nicos Shiakallis, Wilhelmsen Ships Service Cyprus Ltd’s ex Key Account Manager Mediterranean, who was recognised for his contribution to the industry.

In her closing remarks, GenPro Business Development and Marketing Senior Manager Maria Theodosiou invited all to work in union and urged all stakeholders to employ decisive decision-making in order to survive the next decade.

GenPro is a maritime and commercial procurement company headquartered in Limassol with an additional office in Singapore and support in India. It currently represents a pool of over 850 participating vessels.

The seminar had 50 participants and was held at the Columbia Venue in Limassol under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Source: GenPro