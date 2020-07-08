Genting Cruise Lines announces Explorer Dream as the first cruise ship to receive the CIP-M certification by global healthcare and classification body DNV GL; Setting new safety standards for the cruise industry

Genting Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that Dream Cruises’ Explorer Dream is the first cruise ship in the industry to receive the Certification in Infection Prevention for the Maritime industry (CIP-M) from the world’s leading classification society, DNV GL. The CIP-M certification of Explorer Dream is timely and in conjunction with Dream Cruises’ recent announcement that Explorer Dream will recommence operations in Taiwan from 26 July 2020 onwards, offering “Taiwan Island-Hopping” itineraries. Dream Cruises will be the first cruise line in the world to begin sailing after the global cruise industry was shut down due to the pandemic.

With the CIP-M certification program for Explorer Dream, Genting Cruise Lines together with DNV GL are paving the way in introducing new safety standards, customized specifically for the maritime industry, that include enhanced infection prevention control procedures and systems for the safety and well-being of guests and crew members. The CIP-M is based on DNV GL’s stringent healthcare foundation and expertise in infection risk management, used in the accreditation and certification of more than 630 hospitals worldwide.

The CIP-M certified Explorer Dream will soon resume sailing and homeport in Keelung to operate a series of round-trip cruises, including a two, three and four-night itinerary to Penghu, Matsu and Kinmen islands, as well as Hualien in Taiwan. The response has been overwhelming since the launch of the itineraries in Taiwan, reflecting the consumers’ confidence and trust in the Dream Cruises brand under Genting Cruise Lines.

“Genting Cruise Lines is proud to be part of this milestone as we continue to set new standards for our fleet and the maritime industry through the CIP-M certification of Explorer Dream,” said Mr. Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “We are pro-actively taking positive steps to gradually resume operations, starting in Taiwan. These include customized safety and preventive measures in accordance to DNV GL’s CIP-M certification program and the local authorities to protect and provide peace of mind for our guests and crew, as well as to complement our existing facilities such as the 100% fresh air ventilation on board our ships.”

“We are very proud to mark the world’s first CIP-M certification with Genting Cruise Lines. It is encouraging to see that the cruise line has taken a lead in an industry so adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Our new certification will help ship operators to restore passenger confidence and restart operations once the situation allows,” commented Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South East Asia, Pacific & India, DNV GL – Maritime.

Stephen Keenan, Head of the Inspections & Surveys department of the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), said: “As the leading cruise ship registry, we are delighted that a Bahamas flagged cruise ship vessel is the first to receive CIP-M certification. This innovative approach to mitigating the risk of COVID and other infectious diseases on board will help promote public trust and confidence in cruise liners as the sector re-opens. We support and encourage the development of such initiatives by Bahamas Recognised Organisations and third parties.”

The CIP-M certification program utilizes DNV GL’s expertise on infection risk management, which has been integrated and customized based on a maritime specific standard, including the US CDC Vessel Sanitation Program and incorporating national and industry guidelines. CIP-M is unique as it is based on proven hospital standards and measures against infection risk and further tailored for cruise ships by experts from various fields including the maritime industry. As part of the CIP-M certification, DNV GL has assessed the Company Safety Management System with the scope of infectious disease management and annual surveys are conducted to verify continued compliance with the DNV GL CIP-M requirements.

During its hiatus period, Genting Cruise Lines has reviewed and bolstered its overall prevention and response plan for the eventual recommencement of its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises ships to ensure the safest environment for guests and crew.

These include stringent health screening processes and protocols such as mandatory temperature screening and pre-boarding health declarations for embarkation and disembarkation; thorough and higher frequency sanitization, disinfection and enhanced hygiene procedures for guest cabins and public areas; online check-in and boarding at designated times to minimize congestion and onboard venues operating at reduced capacity. Self-service at F&B buffet restaurants will also be suspended with all food and beverages served by crew wearing face masks and gloves as added precautionary measures.

The successful completion of the CIP-M certification for Explorer Dream reconfirms Genting Cruise Lines commitment to the health and safety of all its guests and crew across its fleet and the company will continue to work closely with DNV GL on the CIP-M certification program for all its cruise ships in the near future.

Source: Genting Cruise Lines