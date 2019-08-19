Geodis appoints new Industrial Projects Director for Germany

GEODIS announced the appointment of Peter Anetsberger as Industrial Projects Director for GEODIS Freight Forwarding in Germany. Starting from July 1, 2019, he is heading Industrial Projects unit and overlooking its overall business growth.

Since 1 July, Peter Anetsberger has held the position of Director of Industrial Projects, a business division with significant growth potential. He reports to Antje Lochmann, Managing Director of the Freight Forwarding division of GEODIS in Germany: “Peter Anetsberger is one of our most experienced specialists. With his great commitment, he will further develop the German team in order to make a significant contribution to the further success of the company. As a key element in the product portfolio of GEODIS in Germany, Industrial Projects is in the strategic focus of the company.”

Peter Anetsberger has more than 35 years of work experience gained in various executive positions in Germany, Turkey, and Middle East. He began his career at GEODIS in 2007 in Freight Forwarding Air / Ocean & Overland Determent where he was responsible for the development and management of large-scale projects. Following his dedication and expertise, Peter has taken the role of Director of Business Development Europe in the Capital Projects / Industrial Projects division since 2018.

Source: GEODIS