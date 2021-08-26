German 2021 wheat crop will fall 3.6% on year, agriculture ministry says

Germany’s 2021 wheat crop of all types is expected to fall 3.6% on the year to 21.37 million tonnes after poor weather, the German agriculture ministry estimated on Wednesday.

Crops suffered from swings in weather, with a cold spring followed by a hot, dry start to the summer and then unwelcome harvest-time rain and storms, the ministry said in its preliminary forecasts for the 2021 harvest.

Germany’s 2021 winter rapeseed harvest will increase only 0.2% on the year to 3.52 million tonnes with crops also suffering from the poor weather, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Edmund Blair)