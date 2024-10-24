German 2024 corn harvest seen up 9.4% on year, cooperatives say

Recent News

  

24/10/2024

Germany’s 2024 harvest of corn (grain maize) will rise 9.4% on the year to an estimated 4.91 million metric tons, Germany’s association of farm cooperatives said on Thursday in a crop report.

This would be the largest German corn harvest in five years, the association said.

Germany’s corn crop benefitted from a rainy spring and summer which damaged harvests of other grains including wheat, it said.

Corn harvesting is still underway in Germany and indications are that quality is good, it added.

Some other European corn harvests , including in France, were also helped by the rainy summer.

The larger harvest is likely to cut Germany’s corn import requirement in the coming months, a grain trader added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

