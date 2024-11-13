German Coalition Collapse Underscores Economic and Fiscal Challenges

The collapse of Germany’s governing coalition underscores the political obstacles to reviving growth while adhering to domestic fiscal rules, Fitch Ratings says. A more stable government could emerge, but increased political fragmentation and challenges from populist parties could limit room for substantial reform.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner ended the coalition of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and Lindner’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP). It follows prolonged internal conflicts over economic policies, particularly budgetary issues, tax cuts, and fiscal spending. Snap elections are expected in February 2025.

Scholz’s government had postponed planned structural reforms until after September 2025, when elections were originally due, as support declined. Finalising the 2025 budget will now require support from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU). If it is not passed, monthly spending allocations from 2024 would be replicated next year, but no new expenditures or investment projects would be allowed during this provisional period, which we expect would last at least until mid-2025.

The centre-right CDU/CSU attracts support from around 32% of voters in opinion polls, suggesting it may only need one other party to form a government, possibly a ‘grand coalition’ with the SPD. However, weaker polling for the SPD, the FDP and the Greens, and the growth in support for the hard-right AfD and hard-left BSW, indicate the snap election would produce a fragmented parliament, leading to lengthy coalition talks, or another, possibly fractious, multi-party alliance.

Disagreement over Germany’s debt brake rule triggered the coalition’s collapse. The SPD and Greens had urged using the emergency provision to temporarily ease borrowing constraints to help revive Germany’s economy and fill a funding gap in the proposed 2025 budget. This was opposed by Lindner and the FDP.

We expect continued pressure from centre-left parties to reform the debt brake, including during coalition talks. Any change would require broad political support to secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed for constitutional amendments. The CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently said he is open to a reform to support investments, but this could be blocked by the AfD and BSW if they secured one-third of the seats in a new parliament. The government can use funds from special vehicles not covered by the debt brake, as happened with the EUR100 billion Armed Forces Fund, but this also requires two-thirds majority approval.

Germany’s economy has stagnated since 2022 due to structural problems in key industries, a loss of competitiveness from increased energy prices, and an ageing population. The Bundesbank, Ministry of Finance, German Council of Economic Experts, and the European Commission forecast potential growth will drop to 0.4%–0.7%, from above 1% pre-pandemic. And Germany’s export-oriented economy is particularly exposed to risks from to US trade policy, with the biggest GDP reduction among major European economies in Fitch’s analysis of the potential impact of US tariffs.

Germany’s debt/GDP is fairly low compared with other eurozone sovereigns, at 62.9% in 2023, but is high relative to other ‘AAA’ rated sovereigns, and Germany faces large fiscal pressure from its ageing population and transition to carbon-neutrality. Near-term revenue pressures could increase depending on this month’s Federal Constitutional Court case on the validity of the post-unification solidarity surcharge.

The debt brake caps structural deficits at 0.35% of GDP from the first year after a crisis. It reflects the authorities’ commitment to fiscal prudence, which is a rating strength. Muted growth, which has slowed debt reduction, is a rating weakness. A potential debt brake reform to allow for more government investment could increase flexibility to enact counter-cyclical policies and respond to structural challenges.

We affirmed Germany’s ‘AAA’/Stable rating in September 2024, noting that a big loss of competitiveness, which could lead to a substantial further revision in potential output, could lead to a negative rating action.

