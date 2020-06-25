German Consumer Sentiment Set to Continue Recovering in July -GfK Survey

German consumer sentiment is set to rise in July, continuing its recovery from the coronavirus shock, market-research group GfK said Thursday.

GfK’s forward-looking consumer-sentiment index is set to increase to minus 9.6 points in July from an upwardly revised minus 18.6 points in June. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires had forecast a score of minus 15.0 points for July.

Consumers in Germany are recovering from the shock of the coronavirus thanks to the rapid reopening of the German economy and society, GfK said.

“The faint light at the end of the tunnel, which was already apparent last month, is apparently getting somewhat brighter,” said Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at GfK.

The indicator has gained more than 13 points since its low in April but GfK notes that July’s value is still the third lowest value ever recorded for the GfK consumer climate in Germany.

GfK uses data from three subindexes from the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month, measuring economic expectations, income expectations and propensity to buy. In July, the three subcomponents rose compared to June, GfK said.

Economic expectations rose to 8.5 in June, going back up into positive territory.

“Thanks in no small part to the comprehensive economic package, consumers expect the German economy to recover more quickly than previously feared,” GfK said.

Income expectations rose to 6.6 in June but they are still close to 39 points below their value this time last year, as short-time work and unemployment continue to depress income sentiment. The propensity-to-buy measure benefited from improved income expectations and climbed to 19.4 points in June.

The extensive support provided by the economic stimulus packages, such as the announcement of a temporary reduction in value-added tax, is certainly a contributing factor to the rise in consumer sentiment, Mr. Buerkl said.

GfK said the improvement in the consumer climate is backed by a decrease in propensity to save for the second consecutive month, after a significant jump was recorded in April due to the high level of uncertainty.

Source: Dow Jones