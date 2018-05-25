German Consumer Sentiment Set to Decline Slightly in June -GfK

German consumer sentiment is set to weaken in June but consumers still take a relaxed view of the escalating geopolitical situation, market research group GfK said in its monthly survey on Thursday.

GfK’s forward-looking consumer confidence index is set to ease to 10.7 points in June from 10.8 points in May, it said. The data is below economists’ forecast for a 10.8 point reading in The Wall Street Journal’s survey.

“The termination of the nuclear agreement with Iran by the American President did not have a particularly negative effect on the mood of consumers,” GfK said.

The researcher uses three sub-indexes–economic expectations, income expectations and propensity to buy–for the current month to derive a sentiment reading for the upcoming month.

Consumers’ economic expectations remained unchanged at 37.4 points.

“However, the way the indicator has developed since the beginning of the year shows that consumer expect to see a slight slowdown of Germany’s economic dynamism,” GfK said.

Income expectations, nevertheless, increased to 54.2 points in May from 53.5 points in April, GfK said, adding that the “stable economic and labor market prospects are the main pillars of the income indicator.”

The propensity to buy, which gauges consumers’ intentions to spend on big-ticket items, fell to 55.9 points in May from 60.0 points in April but “is still at a very high level and almost exactly the same level as last year,” GfK said.

