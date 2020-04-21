German Economic Expectations Rose Sharply in April -ZEW Survey

German economic expectations rose sharply in April, after experiencing its largest drop in history in March, the ZEW economic research institute said Tuesday.

The measure of economic expectations went into positive territory, rising to 28.2 points in April from minus 49.5 points in March, the institute said. The outcome is much better than economists’ forecast of minus 41.0 points in The Wall Street Journal’s survey.

The assessment of the current economic situation, however, has worsened dramatically, falling to minus 91.5 points in April from minus 43.1 points in March, the ZEW institute said. This reading is worse than economists’ forecast of minus 77.5 points.

The range of values for expectations and the assessment of the current situation roughly corresponds to that seen in April and May 2009 during the financial crisis, ZEW said in its press release.

“The results of the special questions on the coronavirus crisis included in the survey show that the experts don’t expect to see positive economic growth until the third quarter of 2020,” said Achim Wambach, president of the ZEW institute.

Economic output isn’t expected to return to precoronavirus levels before 2022, Mr. Wambach said.

Source: Dow Jones